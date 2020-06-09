MOH: 3,369 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 976,815 TOTAL LAB TESTS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 09 giugno 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 3,369 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Monday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 105,283 cases, including 30,013 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,632 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 1,707 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 74,524 cases, all praise is due to Allah.

“The new confirmed cases include 52% Saudi citizens and 48% non-Saudi residents. About 31% of the cases are females, and 69% are males. Only 5% of the reported cases are older persons, 11% are children, and 84% are adults,” MOH stated.

MOH added that these new cases were distributed as follows: 746 in Riyadh, 577 in Jeddah, 376 in Makkah, 301 in Dammam, 241 in Hofuf, 224 in Qatif, 180 in Al-Khobar, 124 in Madinah, 99 in Dhahran, 42 in Taif, 41 in Diriyah, 38 in Khamis Mushayt, 33 in Al-Mubarraz, 28 in Al-Jubail, 22 in Al-Kharj, 21 in Tabuk, 19 in Ras Tanura, 18 in Wadi Al-Dawasir, 15 in Hafr Al-Batin, 13 in Abha, 13 in Al-Aridha, 13 in Jazan, 13 in Arar, 10 in Yanbu, 9 in Bisha, 9 in Najran, 8 in Abu Arish, 8 in Baish, 8 in Sabya, 7 in Al-Jafr, 6 in Al-Oyoun, 6 in Al-Nuairiyah, 5 in Mahd Al-Dhahab, 5 in Buraydah, 5 in Al-Khurma, 5 in Al-Namas, 5 in Al-Khafji, 5 in Sharurah, 4 in Samtah, 4 in Rabigh, 4 in Dhuba, 3 in Ahad Rufaida, 3 in Abqaiq, 3 in Al-Layth, 3 in Al-Uwayqilah, 3 in Al-Muzahimiyah, 3 in Al-Sulayyil, 2 in Al-Baha, 2 in Al-Mandaq, 2 in Tabarjal, 2 in Oyoun Al-Jawa, 2 in Riyadh Al-Khabra, 2 in Al-Qunfudhah, 2 in Muhayil Asir, 2 in Rijal Alma, 2 in Safwa, 2 in Rwoaidat Al-Ardh, in addition to one case in each of Al-Aqiq, Al-Makhwah, Al-Qera, Baljurashi, Unaizah, Thurayban, Dhulam, Al-Harajah, Al-Qahmah, Dhahran Al-Janoub, Al-Olaya Village, Hail, Fayfa, Khulais, Bkhubash, Ash-Shu`bah, Al-Dalam, Al-Zulfi, Huraymala, Rafaya Al-Jemsh, and Tamir. Moreover, 34 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 746.

Furthermore, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 7,033,333 cases, of which 3,149,989 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 403,131. Regarding the lab tests in the Kingdom, 18,578 new lab tests have been conducted; bringing the total tests to date to 976,815.

Besides, MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against coronavirus, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

