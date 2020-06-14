MOH: 3,366 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 123,308 TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES IN THE KINGDOM

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 14 giugno 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 3,366 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Saturday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 123,308 confirmed cases, including 39,828 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,843 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 1,519 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 82,548 cases, all praise is due to Allah.

MOH added that these new cases were distributed as follows: 1,089 in Riyadh, 527 in Jeddah, 310 in Makkah, 227 in Dammam, 191 in Madinah, 163 in Khobar, 114 in Qatif, 91 in Hofuf, 57 in Taif, 48 in Safwa, 47 in Jubail, 35 in Hafr Al-Batin, 34 in Al-Muzahimiyah, 33 in Buraydah, 27 in Al-Kharj, 23 in Yanbu, 19 in Ras Tanura, 19 in Al-Diriyah, 17 in Khamis Mushayt, 16 in Dhahran, 16 in Najran, 14 in Bisha, 13 in Dhurma, 12 in Al-Oyoun, 10 in Thurayban, 10 in Al-Khurma, 10 in Abqaiq, 9 in Abha, 9 in Mulaijah, 9 in Baish, 8 in Al-Olaya, 7 in Hotat Bani Tamim, 7 in Al-Mubarraz, 6 in Al-Bukayriyah, 6 in Al-Rass, 6 in Al-Nuairiyah, 6 in Jazan, 5 in Mahd Al-Dhahab, 5 in Ahad Rufaida, 5 in Wadi Al-Dawasir, 4 in Al-Namas, 4 in Hail, 4 in Rabigh, 4 in Al-Zulfi, 4 in Huraymala, 3 in Al-Badaye, 3 in Tanumah, 3 in Urayarah, 3 in Al-Majma’a, 3 in Thadiq, 2 in Al-Baha, 2 in Al-Makhwah, 2 in Qilwah, 2 in Wadi Al-Fara’a, 2 in Al-Hanakiyah, 2 in Al-Nabhaniyah, 2 in Al-Qawara, 2 in Oyoun Al-Jawa, 2 in Qusaiba, 2 in Al-Qunfudhah, 2 in Dhulam, 2 in Qia, 2 in Balsamer, 2 in Dhahran, 2 in Sabt Al-Alaya, 2 in Al-Darb, 2 in Al-Dayer, 2 in Farasan, 2 in Al-Lith, 2 in Khulis, 2 in Leila, 2 in Ad-Dilam, 2 in Al-Rain, in addition to one case in each of Al-Mandaq, Baljurashi, Al-Ayes, Al-Mithnab, Riyadh Al-Khubara, Unaizah, Al-Quoz, Rania, Al Madhah, Muhayil Asir, Sarat Obadiah, Tathleeth, Al-Khafji, Saihat, Al-Sahn, Baqa’a, Sabya, Al-Kamil, Al-Dawadimi, Al-Hariq, Al-Sulayyil, and Tamir. Moreover, 39 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 932.

Furthermore, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 7,675,299 cases, of which 3,645,766 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 426,268.

Besides, MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against coronavirus, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-13-003.aspx