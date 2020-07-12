domenica, Luglio 12, 2020
Breaking News

£705 MILLION INVESTMENT FOR GB-EU BORDER

LA DOMENICA DEL MARE. TURKSON AI MARITTIMI “NON SIETE SOLI, NESSUNO VI…

USA: SOSPESA LA PRIMA ESECUZIONE FEDERALE

A ROMA LE SCALABRINIANE OFFRONO A DONNE MIGRANTI PERCORSI DI INTEGRAZIONE

SOGNANDO ADDIS ABEBA. IL CALVARIO DELLE COLLABORATRICI DOMESTICHE ETIOPI IN LIBANO

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #57

SULTANATE’S GENERAL BUDGET DEFICIT DECREASED BY 91.5% IN Q1 OF 2020

MIGRANTI, CONTINUANO GLI SBARCHI A LAMPEDUSA ALTRI 143 ARRIVATI

BASSETTI: SULL’ESEMPIO DI SAN BENEDETTO PREGARE E LAVORARE PER LA RINASCITA DELL’ITALIA…

Agenparl

MOH: 3,159 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 163,026 TOTAL RECOVERIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 12 luglio 2020

​According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 3,159 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Friday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 226,486 cases, including 61,309 active cases, receiving the proper medical care. Of these, there are 2,220 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 1,930 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 163,026 cases, all praise is due to Allah. 

About 38% of the new reported cases are females, and 62% are males. Only 5% of the reported cases are older persons, 11% are children, and 84% are adults. Also, 51 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 2,151. Regarding the lab tests in the Kingdom, 54,472 new lab tests have been performed; bringing the total tests to date to 2,179,808. This table​ shows the distribution of the new reported cases across the Kingdom, in addition to the new cases, recoveries, and deaths worldwide.

Besides, MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against COVID-19, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area. 

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-10-001.aspx

Post collegati

MOH: 3,159 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 163,026 TOTAL RECOVERIES

Redazione

LA DOMENICA DEL MARE. TURKSON AI MARITTIMI “NON SIETE SOLI, NESSUNO VI ABBANDONERà”

Redazione

SPEECH: OUTSIDE THE EU, A BRIGHT FUTURE AWAITS BRITAIN

Redazione

BELGRADE – PRISTINA DIALOGUE: REMARKS BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL AHEAD OF THE RESUMPTION OF TALKS

Redazione

JNCASR SPINOFF LAUNCHED MOLECULAR PROBES USED IN COVID-19 TEST KITS

Redazione

AATMA NIRBHAR BHARAT PACKAGE – PROGRESS SO FAR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More