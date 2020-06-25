MOH: 3,123 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 2,912 NEW RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 25 giugno 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 3,123 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Saturday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 167,267 cases, including 53,083 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 2,129 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 2,912 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 112,797 cases, all praise is due to Allah.

MOH added that the new reported cases are 37% females and 63% males, distributed as follows: 343 in Al-Hofuf, 286 in Dammam, 284 in Taif, 278 in Makkah, 225 in Riyadh, 214 in Jeddah, 186 in Al-Mubarraz, 156 in Madinah, 122 in Al-Khobar, 112 in Khamis Mushayt, 83 in Hail, 58 Buraydah, 58 in Safwa, 48 in Najran, 45 in Abha, 42 in Wadi Al-Dawasir, 41 in Dhahran, 37 in Jubail, 36 in Hafr Al-Batin, 33 in Al-Bukayriyah, 29 in Al-Qatif, 26 in Tabuk, 22 in Al-Baha, 19 in Yanbu, 17 in Unaizah, 17 in Ahad Rufaida, 17 in Khulais, 15 in Baljurashi, 13 in Sharurah, 11 in Biqayq, 11 in Ruwaida Al-Ardh, 10 in Ranyah, 9 in Al-Makhwah, 8 in Sager, 8 in Rabigh, 7 in Al-Rass, 7 in Weqaya, 7 in Muhayil Asir,7 in Ramah, 7 in Sakaka, 6 in Al-Harajah, 6 in Al-Nairiya, 6 in Al-Mithnab, 5 in Al-Badaye, 5 in Al-Quraia, 5 in Dhulam, 5 in Tathleeth, 5 in Al-Aridha, 5 in Al-Mandaq, 4 in Al-Nabhaniyah, 4 in Oyoun Al-Jawa, 4 in Al-Khafji, 4 in Al-Batha, 4 in Al-Hait, 4 in Abu Arish, 4 in Tamir, 4 in Thadiq, 4 in Al-Jafr, 3 in Al-Asyah, 3 in Al-Sahn, 3 in Turubah, 3 in Umm Al-Doom, 3 in Sarat Obadiah, 3 in Al-Bashayer, 3 in Tabalah, 3 in Ras Tanura, 3 in Salwa, 3 in Shamli, 3 in Al-Shannan, 3 in Arar, 3 in Rafaye Al-Jamsh, 3 in Mahd Al-Dhahab, 2 in Qilwah, 2 in Tabarjal, 2 in Al-Hanakiyah, 2 in Al-Ola, 2 in Dharyah, 2 in Al-Qunfudhah, 2 in Tanumah, 2 in Al-Olaya, 2 in Al-Tuwal, 2 in Jazan, 2 in Habouna, 2 in Shaqra, 2 in Al-Aqiq, in addition to one case in each of Al-Qawara, Qusaybaa Riyadh Al-Khubara, Al-Quoz, Al-Muzaylif, Thurayban, Al-Khurma, Al-Madhah, Dhahran Al-Janoub, Sabt Al-Alaya, Fayfa, Sabya, Rafha, Al-Dawadmi, Wethylan, Al-Bid‘ and Al-Qura. Moreover, 41 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 1387.

Regarding the lab tests in the Kingdom, 34,511 new lab tests have been performed; bringing the total tests to date to . Furthermore, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 9,273,773 cases, of which 4,645,628 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 477,807.

Besides, MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against coronavirus, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-24-004.aspx