MOH: 2,591 NEW COVID-19 CASES, OVER 70,000 RECOVERIES

lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 08 giugno 2020

​According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 2,591 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom today (Friday); thus bringing the total number to 95,748 cases, including 24,490 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,412 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 1,651 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 70,616 cases, all praise is due to Allah.

 “The new confirmed cases include 46% Saudi citizens and 54% non-Saudi residents. About 32% of the cases are females, and 68% are males. Only 4% of the reported cases are older persons, 13% are children, and 83% are adults,” MOH stated.

MOH added that these new cases were distributed as follows: 719 in Riyadh, 459 in Jeddah, 254 in Makkah, 129 in Madinah, 102 in Al-Hafouf, 90 in Dammam, 81 in Khobar, 76 in Al-Qatif, 66 in Jubail, 60 in Al-Mubraz, 48 in Buraidah, 45 in Dhahran, 31 in Taif, 29 in Khamis Mushayt, 22 in Al-jafr, 20 in Ras Tanura, 20 in Wadi ad dawasir, 19 in Diriyah, 18 in Yanbu, 17 in Tabuk, 15 in Jazan, 12 in Al-Qunfudah, 12 in Arar, 11 in Unaiza, 11 in Al-Bshaier, 11 in Abqaiq, 10 Abha, 10 in Mahayel Asir, 10 in Safwa, 9 in Al-Sahan, 9 in Al-Khafji, 9 in Abu Ariesh, 9 in Najran, 8 in Ballasmar, 8 in Al-Kharj, 7 in Baish, 7 in Sabya, 7 in Rowaidat Al-Ardh, 6 in Ahad Rafidah, 6 in Hail, 6 in Al Aridhah, 5 in An Namas, 5 in Tabalah, 5 in Al-Darb, 5 in Al-Laith, 4 in Aloyon, 4 in Al Bukayriyah, 4 in Alras, 4 in Wadi bin Hashil, 4 in Al-Quway’iyah, 3 in Layla, 2 in Wadi Alfarie, 2 in Mahd adh Dhahab, 2 in Riaydh Al-Khabra, 2 in Alqouz, 2 in Al-Muzahmiya, 2 in Hotat bani Tamim, and 1 case in Al Hinakiyah, Khaibar, Al-Mezneb, Al-Asyah, Al-Moya, Zahran Al-Janoub, Rijal Almaa, Tanuma, Al Edabi, Adham, Rabegh, Hubuna, Al-Oweqelah, Al-Shuba, Albjadyah, Al-Zulfi, Tamir, Thadiq and Umluj. Moreover, 31 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 642.

 Furthermore, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 6,658,334 cases, of which 2,884,308 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 391,588. Regarding the lab tests in the Kingdom, new 21,763 lab tests have been conducted, bringing the total tests to date to 908,972. 

Besides, MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against coronavirus, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-05-002.aspx

