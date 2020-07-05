domenica, Luglio 5, 2020
MOH: 2,199 ICU BEDS ADDED TO KINGDOM HOSPITALS IN 90 DAYS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 05 luglio 2020

A total of extra 2,199 have been added to hospitals across the Kingdom within 90 days, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health (MOH). The step comes as an extension of its continuous efforts to provide maximum protection for the safety of citizens and residents, and in continuation of the application of the highest precautionary standards, amid proactively preventive measures to address the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“In line with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Crown Prince, the Kingdom has undertaken many proactive measures and effective decisions to reduce the implications of the pandemic and to maintain the health and safety of citizens and residents, as well” adds MOH.

It confirmed that the leadership has dealt with the Coronavirus crisis objectively and placed the health and safety of citizens and residents as a top priority above all other considerations. This was reflected in the safety of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the competent health authorities with high efficiency.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-03-003.aspx

