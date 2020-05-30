MOH: 1,581 NEW COVID-19 CASES REPORTED, RECOVERIES SURPASS 57,000

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), sab 30 maggio 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 1,581 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 81,766 cases, including 24,295 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 432 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 2,460 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 57,013 cases, All praise is due to Allah.

“The new confirmed cases include 41% Saudi citizens and 59% non-Saudi residents. About 26% of the cases are females, and 74% are males. Only 5% of the reported cases are older persons, 12% are children, and 83% are adults,” MOH stated.​

MOH added that these new cases were distributed as follows: 483 in Riyadh, 251 in Jeddah, 189 in Makkah, 124 in Dammam, 107 in Hofuf, 52 in Madinah, 49 in Jubail, 33 in Khulais, 30 in Qatif, 26 in Abqaiq, 18 in Al-Khobar, 15 in Hail, 14 in Taif, 13 in Dhahran, 11 in Ahad Rufaida, 11 in Al-Kharj, 10 in Wadi Al-Dawasir, 9 in Najran, 8 in Yanbu, 7 in Tabuk, 6 in Abha, 6 in Khamis Mushayt, 6 in Al-Sulayyil, 6 in Hotat Bani Tamim, 5 in Buraidah, 5 in Hafar Al-Batin, 5 in Huraymila, 4 in Safwa, 4 in Baish, 4 in Al-Zulfi, 4 in Ramah, 3 in Al-Oyoun, 3 in Raniah, 3 in Al-Namas, 3 in Sabya, 3 in Sharurah, 3 in Al-Quwayya, 3 in Ruwaidhat Al-Ard, 3 in Tameer, 2 in Al-Jafr, 2 in Falwah, 2 in Al-Sahn, 2 in Al-Majardhah, 2 in Bisha, 2 in Al-Na‘iriya, 2 in Jazan, 2 in Rabigh, 2 in Layla, 2 in Al-Dilam, 2 in Al-Khasrah, in addition to one case in each Al-Makhwah, Tabarjal, Al-Eis, Wadi Al-Far‘, Al-Bukayriyah, Al-Russ, Unaizah, Al-Hada’, Al-Madhah, Wadi Bin Hashbel, Sabbat Al-Alaya, Al-Darb, Al-Aridah, Al-Da’ir, Al-Oyaiqila, Afif, Darmaa, Shaqra, Thadiq, and Al-Wajh.

Moreover, 17 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 458. The new deaths include 3 Saudi citizens in Makkah, and 14 non-Saudi residents in Makkah, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam, aged 38-85 years old and most of them were suffering chronic diseases; thus bringing the total deaths to 0.56%, while recoveries amounted to 70%.

“The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 5,829,474 cases, of which 2,429,791 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 360,000. Regarding the lab tests in the Kingdom, new 16,769 lab tests have been conducted, bringing the total tests to date to 787,465. The reliable information about COVID-19 could be obtained from «Coronavirus Prevention» website,’ MOH underlined.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-05-29-002.aspx