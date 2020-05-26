martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
Breaking News

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS V.BRYLEV MEETS THE MINISTER OF LABOR, EMPLOYMENT, VETERANS AND…

EU-JAPAN RELATIONS

GIUSTIZIA: DE MARIA (PD), INTERROGAZIONE SUL PROVVEDIMENTO DISCIPLINARE PER GIOVANNINI DI BOLOGNA

JABIL: PIERO DE LUCA (PD), BLOCCHI LICENZIAMENTI E RIPRENDA IL TAVOLO CON…

FASE2, GUALTIERI: RESPONSABILITA’, CONVIVENZA CON IL VIRUS, SNELLITE PROCEDURE CIG

SCUOLA: PICCOLI NARDELLI E IORI, CONDIVIDIAMO ACCORDO SUL CONCORSO STRAORDINARIO

AFRICA DAY 2020 EVENTS KICK OFF IN LITHUANIA

INNOVATIVE SLOVAK COMPANIES DESERVE OUR ATTENTION

DO REMITTANCES ENHANCE FINANCIAL INCLUSION IN LMICS AND IN FRAGILE STATES?

PAPA FRANCESCO E LA PREGHIERA DEL ROSARIO INSIEME AI SANTUARI DEL MONDO

Agenparl

MOFS THAT REMOVE AND REDUCE HEXAVALENT CHROMIUM YIELD DRINKABLE WATER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAMBRIDGE (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 maggio 2020

Scientists have made a material that can selectively remove toxic hexavalent chromium ions (Cr(vi)) from water. The metal–organic frameworks (MOFs) also act as photocatalysts that reduce the Cr(vi) to less harmful Cr(iii) ions when illuminated with light, simultaneously removing and treating the pollutant and making contaminated water drinkable.

Cr(vi) is an extremely toxic and carcinogenic ion used in various industrial processes and can be very harmful if consumed or released into the environment. Currently, most systems for removing Cr(vi) from water rely on adsorption using porous materials such as activated carbons or zeolites, but these suffer from poor selectivity and low capacities.

Now, a team led by Wendy Queen from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) has created MOF–polymer composites that are highly selective and can efficiently remove chromium from water. They decorated the inside of the MOFs with double amino groups, producing an ion-exchange material that can selectively grab Cr(vi) out of solution, and then bind the functionalised MOF into beads using polymers. ‘When we make these materials they’re fine powders, but to employ them in real applications you have to structure them into beads so that they work in continuous flow,’ explains Queen.

‘MOFs are one of the most effective nanomaterials to pursue adsorption and photocatalytic conversion of various pollutants and this research delivers actionable knowledge on the technological options to address chromium contamination,’ comments Ki-Hyun Kim who researches the removal and treatment of environmental pollutants using MOFs at Hanyang University in South Korea.

The resulting beads adsorb toxic chromium ions and, once they’re saturated, the researchers treat them with a strong, cheap acid while they shine visible light on them. ‘The MOF–polymer composite shows record-high adsorption of Cr(vi) species from water and can be irradiated and regenerated to convert the toxic Cr(vi) into less toxic Cr(iii) waste that is safer to handle and dispose of,’ explains Ashlee Howarth who designs MOFs for adsorption-based removal of contaminants from water at Concordia University in Canada.

This process allows the composite to be reused over several cycles to selectively remove Cr(vi) from complex solutions and purify water to make it drinkable, showing remarkable selectivity even with river water taken straight from the Rhône. ‘High uptake coupled with regeneration of the adsorbent and safe disposal of the toxic waste collected is exactly what is needed for successful and sustainable water treatment processes where adsorbent materials are used,’ adds Howarth.

An image showing the MOF as catalyst

‘Though the MOF is pricey, it is a promising start to find cheaper and efficient MOF alternatives with consideration of their structural diversities,’ adds Jing Xiao who studies the use of MOFs and other materials for environmental pollution control at the South China University of Technology, China. ‘Excellent Cr(vi) removal performance is achieved with high elimination efficiency and full recyclability, highlighting the great potential of this MOF-based system as a versatile prototype for Cr(vi) removal in practical applications.’

So far, the team has only made the beads in small amounts but the synthesis is readily scalable and Queen plans to begin testing the cycling and remediation capabilities of the materials over extended times. ‘Our goal is to provide materials that can help bring clean water to the people who need it. We want to test this material in the field and apply it to industry or for water purification devices that can be used throughout the world.’

Fonte/Source: https://www.chemistryworld.com/news/mofs-that-remove-and-reduce-hexavalent-chromium-yield-drinkable-water/4011803.article

Post collegati

MOFS THAT REMOVE AND REDUCE HEXAVALENT CHROMIUM YIELD DRINKABLE WATER

Redazione

RECENT RAIN LEADS TO A LIFTING OF WATER RESTRICTIONS

Redazione

JOURNAL OF WATER AND ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY (1348-2165)

Redazione

ONE-STEP FABRICATION OF SELF-SUPPORTED CO@COTE2 ELECTROCATALYST FOR EFFICIENT AND DURABLE OXYGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

Redazione

VICE PRESIDENT ASKS JAL SHAKTI MINISTRY AND NITI AAYOG TO STUDY THE FEASIBILITY OF DRINKING WATER PROJECT FOR UDAYAGIRI IN ANDHRA PRADESH

Redazione

RECENT PROGRESS IN SELENITE AND TELLURITE BASED SHG MATERIALS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More