venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1926 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1924 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

ON U.S. SEIZURE OF IRANIAN GASOLINE INTENDED FOR THE ILLEGITIMATE MADURO REGIME

ON U.S. SEIZURE OF IRANIAN GASOLINE INTENDED FOR THE ILLEGITIMATE MADURO REGIME

SECRETARY POMPEO'S MEETING WITH GREEK FOREIGN MINISTER DENDIAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GREEK FOREIGN MINISTER DENDIAS

INDONESIA NATIONAL DAY

INDONESIA NATIONAL DAY

INDONESIA NATIONAL DAY

Agenparl

MOF-DERIVED PDNICO ALLOYS ENCAPSULATED IN NITROGEN-DOPED GRAPHENE FOR ROBUST HYDROGEN EVOLUTION REACTIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 14 agosto 2020

The hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) is an important step for electrochemical water splitting to produce hydrogen. Functional materials with low cost and robust performance might meet the urgent need of the replacement of Pt-based eletrocatalysts for HER. Herein, a simple one-pot way is designed to prepare metal–organic framework (MOF)-drived PdNiCo alloys encapsulated in nitrogen-doped graphene shell for efficient hydrogen evolution reactions. The electrocatalyst demonstrated an outstanding performance with only 42 mV overpotential to achieve the 10 mA cm−2 current density, quite close to that of the commercial 20 % Pt/C catalyst. Moreover, the underlying reason for the outstanding performance is that introduction of trace palladium atoms into core can improve the efficiency of electron transfer from alloy core to graphene shell, and the PdNiCo alloys/nitrogen-doped carbon interfaces weaken the hydrogen-adsorption energy on the catalyst and thus optimize the Gibbs free energy of the intermediate state (ΔGH*), leading to a remarkable electrocatalytic activity. These results indicate that robust and superstable alloy encapsulated in nitrogen-doped graphene containing a very small amount of noble metal could effectively improve the electrocatalytic performance. This work give new insights into the investigation of efficient and practical multilayer core-shell structured HER catalysts.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/Wo3HwNNiRw0/D0CE01030H

