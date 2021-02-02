martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
MOF-74-TYPE FRAMEWORKS: TUNABLE PORE ENVIRONMENT AND FUNCTIONALITY THROUGH METAL AND LIGAND MODIFICATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CE01870H, Paper
Chang Seop Hong, Hyojin Kim
MOF-74-type frameworks are considered one of the most promising metal–organic frameworks owing to their remarkable structural features and properties such as a high density of open metal sites, hexagonal channels…
