MODULATION OF MAGNETIC RELAXATION BEHAVIORS VIA REPLACING COORDINATED SOLVENTS IN A SERIES OF LINEAR TETRANUCLEAR DY4 COMPLEXES

Four linear tetranuclear dysprosium compounds, [Dy4(L)2(dbm)6(ROH)2]·x(ROH) (ROH = MeOH, x = 3 (1); ROH = EtOH, x = 3 (2); ROH = n-PrOH, x = 1 (3); ROH = n-BuOH, x = 1 (4); H3L = N’-(2,3-dihydroxybenzylidene)-2-(6-hydroxymethyl)-pyridine carboxylic acid hydrazide, Hdbm = 1,3-diphenyl-1,3-propanedione) were successfully assembled via controlling the reaction solvents in the synthesis process. Structural analysis reveals that these four compounds possess the similar linear Dy4 core but with different solvents coordinated to the central Dy(III) sites (MeOH for 1, EtOH for 2, n-PrOH for 3 and n-BuOH for 4). Detailed magnetic investigation reveals that 1-4 display different magnetic relaxation behaviors with the energy barriers (ΔE/kB) of 53.58 K for 1, 1.23 K for 2, 1.11 K for 3 and 0.65 K for 4. This study highlights the important role of solvent effects in modulating structures and magnetic properties for the multinuclear Dy-based single-molecule magnets.