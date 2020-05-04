lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
Breaking News

FASE 2 E DISTANZIAMENTO SOCIALE, CONSEGUENZE PSICOLOGICHE A LUNGO TERMINE

TERRA SANTA, I PELLEGRINAGGI DEL DOPO PANDEMIA

IL PAPA: CI SIA PACE NELLE FAMIGLIE IN QUESTO TEMPO DI QUARANTENA

PRESS RELEASE: PM: ‘IT’S HUMANITY AGAINST THE VIRUS’

CONCURSO DE CóMIC Y NOVELA GRáFICA EUROPA COOPERA 2020:  EL SALVADOR EN…

CONCURSO DE CóMIC: SUPERCIPOTES CONTRA EL COVID-19

IX FESTIVAL DE CINE EUROPEO, EDICIóN #DESDECASA

GUIDANCE: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 3 MAY 2020

REPATRIATION FLIGHTS OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC FROM LEBANON AND IRAQ – AN…

CORONAVIRUS, DISTANZE TRA LA MAGGIORANZA SU DL MAGGIO

Agenparl

MODULATION OF MAGNETIC RELAXATION BEHAVIORS VIA REPLACING COORDINATED SOLVENTS IN A SERIES OF LINEAR TETRANUCLEAR DY4 COMPLEXES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

Four linear tetranuclear dysprosium compounds, [Dy4(L)2(dbm)6(ROH)2]·x(ROH) (ROH = MeOH, x = 3 (1); ROH = EtOH, x = 3 (2); ROH = n-PrOH, x = 1 (3); ROH = n-BuOH, x = 1 (4); H3L = N’-(2,3-dihydroxybenzylidene)-2-(6-hydroxymethyl)-pyridine carboxylic acid hydrazide, Hdbm = 1,3-diphenyl-1,3-propanedione) were successfully assembled via controlling the reaction solvents in the synthesis process. Structural analysis reveals that these four compounds possess the similar linear Dy4 core but with different solvents coordinated to the central Dy(III) sites (MeOH for 1, EtOH for 2, n-PrOH for 3 and n-BuOH for 4). Detailed magnetic investigation reveals that 1-4 display different magnetic relaxation behaviors with the energy barriers (ΔE/kB) of 53.58 K for 1, 1.23 K for 2, 1.11 K for 3 and 0.65 K for 4. This study highlights the important role of solvent effects in modulating structures and magnetic properties for the multinuclear Dy-based single-molecule magnets.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/eNmnDMBnCuA/D0NJ01830A

Post collegati

ZBTB20-MEDIATED TITANIUM PARTICLE-INDUCED PERI-IMPLANT OSTEOLYSIS BY PROMOTING MACROPHAGE INFLAMMATORY RESPONSES

Redazione

INTERACTION DETERMINED SENSITIZATION PHOTODEGRADATION OF DYE COMPLEXES BY BORON NITRIDE UNDER VISIBLE LIGHT IRRADIATION: EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL STUDIES

Redazione

MODULATION OF MAGNETIC RELAXATION BEHAVIORS VIA REPLACING COORDINATED SOLVENTS IN A SERIES OF LINEAR TETRANUCLEAR DY4 COMPLEXES

Redazione

RAPID ABNORMAL [3+2]-CYCLOADDITION OF ISATIN N,N’-CYCLIC AZOMETHINE IMINE 1,3-DIPOLES WITH CHALCONES

Redazione

POLY(3,4-PROPYLENEDIOXYTHIOPHENE)/CARBON MICRO-SPHERES-BISMUTH NANOFLAKES COMPOSITE AND MULTIFUNCTIONAL CO-DOPED GRAPHENE FOR A BENCHMARK PHOTO-SUPERCAPACITOR

Redazione

TRIBLOCK POLYESTER THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS WITH SEMI-AROMATIC POLYMER END BLOCKS BY RING-OPENING COPOLYMERIZATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More