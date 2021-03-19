venerdì, Marzo 19, 2021
MODIFYING A PARTIAL CORN-SQL LAYER-BASED (3,3,3,3,4,4)-C TOPOLOGICAL MOF BY SUBSTITUTION OF OH− WITH CL− AND ITS HIGHLY SELECTIVE ADSORPTION OF C2 HYDROCARBONS OVER CH4

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04142D, Paper
Hongtao Cheng, Qian Wang, Min Ding, Yajun Gao, Dongxu Xue, Junfeng Bai
By modifying a partial corn-sql layer-based MOF by substitution of OH with Cl, a new MOF has been synthesized and its selective C2 hydrocarbon/CH4 adsorptions have been deeply investigated by both experimental and simulation studies.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/V5OL-dE1vfI/D0DT04142D

