In accordance with Article 6 of Regulation (EC) No , the applicant Adama Agan Ltd submitted a request to the competent national authority in Italy to modify the existing maximum residue level (MRL) for the active substance imazamox in soyabeans to support the intended use in Europe. The data submitted in support of the request were found to be sufficient to derive an MRL proposal for imazamox in soyabeans according to the existing and the revised enforcement residue definition. Adequate analytical methods for enforcement are available to control the residues of imazamox and CL in plant matrices at the individual validated limit of quantification (LOQ) of 0.01 mg/kg. The calculated livestock dietary burdens indicate no need to modify the existing EU MRLs in commodities of animal origin. EFSA proposes that the risk managers consider the modification of the existing enforcement and risk assessment residue definitions according to the conclusions of the EU pesticides peer review. Based on the risk assessment results, EFSA concluded that the proposed use of imazamox on soyabeans and the imazamox residues from the authorised uses will not result in a consumer exposure exceeding the toxicological reference values and therefore are unlikely to pose a risk to consumers’ health.

Modification of the existing maximum residue levels for imazamox in soyabeans

