MODIFICATION OF EOSIN Y AND COBALT MOLECULAR CATALYST SYSTEM WITH REDUCED GRAPHENE OXIDE FOR ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

By using reduced graphene oxide (RGO) as a support for the molecular cobalt catalyst (Co(bpy) 3 2+ ), a new composite material RGO-Co(bpy) 3 2+ for photocatalytic hydrogen production was prepared. The photocatalytic system, containing eosin Y (EY) as a sensitizer, Co(bpy) 3 2+ as a catalyst, RGO as a support and triethylamine (TEA) as a sacrificial electron donor, exhibited under visible light irradiation a 2.2 times increase in hydrogen production compared to when no RGO was used to conduct the same photocatalytic reaction. The composites display a higher turnover number (TON), up to 185 based on Co(bpy) 3 2+ . Hydrogen production enhancement in the presence of RGO is attributed to the more eﬃcient electron-transfer to the catalyst and retardation of the self-degradation path of EY radical anion mediatied by RGO, which was verified using steady-state and time-resolved spectroscopy.