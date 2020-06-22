MODIFICATION OF EOSIN Y AND COBALT MOLECULAR CATALYST SYSTEM WITH REDUCED GRAPHENE OXIDE FOR ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020
By using reduced graphene oxide (RGO) as a support for the molecular cobalt catalyst (Co(bpy)32+), a new composite material RGO-Co(bpy)32+ for photocatalytic hydrogen production was prepared. The photocatalytic system, containing eosin Y (EY) as a sensitizer, Co(bpy)32+ as a catalyst, RGO as a support and triethylamine (TEA) as a sacrificial electron donor, exhibited under visible light irradiation a 2.2 times increase in hydrogen production compared to when no RGO was used to conduct the same photocatalytic reaction. The composites display a higher turnover number (TON), up to 185 based on Co(bpy)32+. Hydrogen production enhancement in the presence of RGO is attributed to the more eﬃcient electron-transfer to the catalyst and retardation of the self-degradation path of EY radical anion mediatied by RGO, which was verified using steady-state and time-resolved spectroscopy.
