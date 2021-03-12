MODIFICATION OF BORON-DOPED DIAMOND ELECTRODE WITH GOLD-PALLADIUM NANOPARTICLES FOR AN OXYGEN SENSOR

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Analyst, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0AN02414G, Paper

Tribidasari A. Ivandini, Muhammad S. P. Luhur, Munawar Khalil, Yasuaki Einaga

Modification of boron-doped diamond (BDD) with gold-palladium nanoparticles (Au@PdNPs) was successfully performed. Prior to the modification, the BDD was modified with allylamine to provide active sites for the nanoparticles attachment,…

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/T1Aon2hvCMM/D0AN02414G