venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
MODIFICATION OF BORON-DOPED DIAMOND ELECTRODE WITH GOLD-PALLADIUM NANOPARTICLES FOR AN OXYGEN SENSOR

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Analyst, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN02414G, Paper
Tribidasari A. Ivandini, Muhammad S. P. Luhur, Munawar Khalil, Yasuaki Einaga
Modification of boron-doped diamond (BDD) with gold-palladium nanoparticles (Au@PdNPs) was successfully performed. Prior to the modification, the BDD was modified with allylamine to provide active sites for the nanoparticles attachment,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/T1Aon2hvCMM/D0AN02414G

