lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
Breaking News

USA: IL CANDIDATO DI BIDEN PER I TRASPORTI PETE BUTTIGIEG DICE CHE…

L’OMS MODIFICA I CRITERI DEL TEST SUI VIRUS COVID NEL TENTATIVO DI…

USA, JOE BIDEN SOSPENDE L’ORDINE ESECUTIVO DI TRUMP VOLTO AD ABBASSARE I…

REGNO UNITO, JONATHAN VAN-TAM: LE PERSONE VACCINATE POSSONO ANCORA DIFFONDERE IL VIRUS 

COVID: MANDELLI, GRAZIE A BERLUSCONI, FI AL LAVORO SU PIANO VACCINI

THE UNITED STATES CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA

THE UNITED STATES CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA

COVID, FI: BERLUSCONI, HA DATO MANDATO A MANDELLI, DI ISTITUIRE UN GRUPPO…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTRY STRONGLY CONDEMNS THE USE OF BRUTAL FORCE AGAINST PEACEFUL…

NUOVA LUCE PER I MOSAICI DEL BATTISTERO DI SANTA MARIA DEL FIORE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » MODELLING THE SOLAR TWIN 18 SCORPII

MODELLING THE SOLAR TWIN 18 SCORPII

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), lun 25 gennaio 2021 First Author: Bazot, M.
Instruments: HARPS
ProgramIDs: 183.D-0729
BibCode: 2018A&A…619A.172B

Context. Solar twins are objects of great interest in that they allow us to understand better how stellar evolution and structure are affected by variations of the stellar mass, age and chemical composition in the vicinity of the commonly accepted solar values.
Aims: We aim to use the existing spectrophotometric, interferometric and asteroseismic data for the solar twin 18 Sco to constrain stellar evolution models. 18 Sco is the brightest solar twin and is a good benchmark for the study of solar twins. The goal is to obtain realistic estimates of its physical characteristics (mass, age, initial chemical composition, mixing-length parameter) and realistic associated uncertainties using stellar models.
Methods: We set up a Bayesian model that relates the statistical properties of the data to the probability density of the stellar parameters. Special care is given to the modelling of the likelihood for the seismic data, using Gaussian mixture models. The probability densities of the stellar parameters are approximated numerically using an adaptive MCMC algorithm. From these approximate distributions we proceeded to a statistical analysis. We also performed the same exercise using local optimisation.
Results: The precision on the mass is approximately 6%. The precision reached on X0 and Z0 and the mixing-length parameter are respectively 6%, 9%, and 35%. The posterior density for the age is bimodal, with modes at 4.67 Gyr and 6.95 Gyr, the first one being slightly more likely. We show that this bimodality is directly related to the structure of the seismic data. When asteroseismic data or interferometric data are excluded, we find significant losses of precision for the mass and the initial hydrogen-mass fraction. Our final estimates of the uncertainties from the Bayesian analysis are significantly larger than values inferred from local optimization. This also holds true for several estimates of the age encountered in the literature. Based on observations collected at the European Organisation for Astronomical Research in the Southern Hemisphere, Chile (run ID: 183.D-0729(A)).

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/5jNB_LMhva8/detail.php

Post collegati

MODELLING THE SOLAR TWIN 18 SCORPII

Redazione

RADIATION-PRESSURE-DRIVEN SUB-KEPLERIAN ROTATION OF THE DISC AROUND THE AGB STAR L<SUB>2</SUB> PUP

Redazione

LYMAN CONTINUUM ESCAPE FRACTION FROM LOW-MASS STARBURSTS AT Z = 1.3

Redazione

EVOLUTION OF C IV ABSORBERS. I. THE COSMIC INCIDENCE

Redazione

UBIQUITOUS MOLECULAR OUTFLOWS IN Z > 4 MASSIVE, DUSTY GALAXIES. I. SAMPLE OVERVIEW AND CLUMPY STRUCTURE IN MOLECULAR OUTFLOWS ON 500 PC SCALES

Redazione

A WARM MOLECULAR RING IN AG CAR: COMPOSING THE MASS-LOSS PUZZLE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More