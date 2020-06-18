giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
MODELLERS’ DATABASE

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, gio 18 giugno 2020

Main features

The Modellers’ Database contains 119 series derived from National Accounts and Labour Force data to facilitate modelling requirements of stakeholders.

Rounding

Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components are due to rounding.

Privacy

The ABS Privacy Policy outlines how the ABS will handle any personal information that you provide to the ABS.

Inquiries

For further information about these and related statistics, contact the National Information and Referral Service on 1300 135 070.



Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/wmdata.nsf/CheckProduct?OpenAgent&1364.0.15.003&18062020

