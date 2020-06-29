lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
Breaking News

SIRIA: ATTESA PER LA CONFERENZA ONU-UE SUGLI AIUTI UMANITARI

SIX-MONTH REPORT ON ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS IN THE OCCUPIED WEST BANK, INCLUDING EAST…

PA, DADONE: IL CORSO-CONCORSO SNA DIVENTA ANNUALE

PRESCRIZIONE: SISTO (FI), BONAFEDE ORGOGLIOSO DI OBBROBRIO GIURIDICO

ON THE PASSAGE OF GEORGIAN CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM

ON THE PASSAGE OF GEORGIAN CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM

PER SAN PIETRO E SAN PAOLO VIRTUALI I FUOCHI D’ARTIFICIO DELLA GIRANDOLA

NEW FUTURE SKILLS HUB FOR NORTH AYRSHIRE

POLONIA: BALLOTTAGGIO A LUGLIO PER LE PRESIDENZIALI

29/06/2020 PACE GEORGIA MONITORS WELCOME ADOPTION OF CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS BY THE GEORGIAN…

Agenparl

MOBILE SOIL TESTING LAB BY NFL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 29 giugno 2020

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Mobile soil testing lab by NFL

Free testing of soil samples at the door step of farmers

Posted On:
29 JUN 2020 5:10PM by PIB Delhi

To give further boost to the Soil Testing facility in the country for promoting appropriate use of fertilizers, NFL has launched five Mobile Soil Testing Labs for testing the soil samples at the doorstep of farmers free of cost.

V N Datt, C&MD along with Directors and senior officials today flagged off one such Mobile Lab from the premises of NFL Corporate Office in Noida.

These Mobile Labs, loaded with latest soil testing equipment, shall be used for macro and micro nutrient analysis of soil. In addition to this, these Mobile Labs are also equipped with Audio-Video system to educate farmers on various agricultural topics.

Other than the Mobile Soil Testing Labs, the company is also serving farming community through six Static Soil Testing Labs located in different parts of country. All these Labs tested around 25,000 soil samples free of cost in the year 2019-20

*****

.

RCJ/RKM

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 129

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1635134

Post collegati

MOBILE SOIL TESTING LAB BY NFL

Redazione

SUFFICIENT STOCK OF FOOD GRAINS AVAILABLE WITH FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA; FCI PROCURED TOTAL 388.34 LMT WHEAT AND 745.66 LMT RICE TILL JUNE

Redazione

STATISTICS DAY, 2020 CELEBRATED ON 29TH JUNE, 2020

Redazione

THE UNION MINISTER FOR DEFENCE, SHRI RAJNATH SINGH LAUNCHES THE ‘NO OBJECTION CERTIFICATE’ (NOC) PORTAL FOR POWER PROJECTS AND RESEARCH SURVEY EXPLORATION EXPLOITATION (RSEE) ACTIVITIES IN THE INDIAN TERRITORIAL WATERS (TW) AND EXCLUSIVE ECONOMIC ZONE (EEZ), IN NEW DELHI ON JUNE 29, 2020.

Redazione

THE UNION MINISTER FOR MINORITY AFFAIRS, SHRI MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI LIGHTING THE LAMP AT THE FOUNDATION STONE LAYING CEREMONY FOR “SANSKRITIK SADBHAV MANDAP”, AT RAMPUR (UP) ON JUNE 29, 2020.

Redazione

THE UNION MINISTER FOR MINORITY AFFAIRS, SHRI MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI LAYING THE FOUNDATION STONE FOR “SANSKRITIK SADBHAV MANDAP”, AT RAMPUR (UP) ON JUNE 29, 2020.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More