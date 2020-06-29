lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 29, 2020

BRUSSELS IV CONFERENCE ON SUPPORTING THE FUTURE OF SYRIA AND THE REGION

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT OF PRIME MINISTER’S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR

SANITÀ, SALVINI: SÌ AL BONUS ECONOMICO PER MEDICI E INFERMIERI, VITTORIA DELLA…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD AND DFC CEO ADAM BOEHLER…

BRITISH EMBASSY HOLDS VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE WEBINAR ON COVID-19

SANTI PIETRO E PAOLO TESTIMONI DI GESù CHE BUSSANO AI NOSTRI CUORI

PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: ADERIRE AL VANGELO è DONARSI CON GENEROSITà

Agenparl

MIX-TAPE POT-LUCK :A DINNER PARTY FOR FRIENDS, THEIR RECIPES, AND THE SONGS THEY INSPIRE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 29 giugno 2020 “Questlove is best known for his achievements in the music world, but his interest in food runs a close second. He has hosted a series of renowned Food Salons and conversations with some of America’s most prominent chefs. Now he is turning his hand to creating a cookbook. In Mixtape Potluck Cookbook, Questlove imagines the ultimate potluck dinner party, inviting more than fifty chefs, entertainers, and musicians–such as Eric Ripert, Natalie Portman, and Q-Tip–and asking them to bring along their favorite recipes. He also pairs each cook with a song that he feels best captures their unique creative energy. The result is not only an accessible, entertaining cookbook, but also a collection of Questlove’s diverting musical commentaries as well as an illustration of the fascinating creative relationship between music and food. With Questlove’s unique style of hosting dinner parties and his love of music, food, and entertaining, this book will give readers unexpected insights into the relationship between culture and food.”–Amazon.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204383264

