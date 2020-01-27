Mitochondrial malfunction is considered to be a decisive signal of apoptosis. It would be a promising strategy to target mitochondria in cancer cells to generate reactive oxygen species (ROS) directly inducing mitochondrial damages. We herein reported a mitochondria-targeted, photo-responsive polymer (Mito-PNBE), which can self-assemble into nanoparticles (Fe-CO@Mito-PNBE) encapsulated with diphenylcyclopropenone (light-responsive CO prodrugs) and aminoferrocene-based prodrugs via hydrophobic interaction. Upon UV-irradiation, the rapid releases of CO and aminoferrocene-based prodrugs caused by disassembly were observed. On one hand, the released carbon monoxide in mitochondria could enhance ROS generation and accelerate oxidative metabolism. On the other hand, the aminoferrocene-based prodrugs will release Fe+ ions in tumor microenvironment, triggering the Fenton reaction and generate more ROS and damage mitochondria. Thus, the synergistic effect of the two drugs produce enough amounts of ROS in the mitochondria, leading to mitochondrial collapse with enhanced cancer therapeutic effect. This multifunctional platform has potential in precision cancer therapy.