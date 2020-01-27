27 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

NCSI RELEASES THIRD ISSUE OF ECONOMIC OUTLOOK OF OMAN 2018

TOURISTS VISIT SALALAH DURING TOURISM SEASON 2019

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 27, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 27, 2020

PRESS RELEASE: BOOST FOR UK SCIENCE WITH UNLIMITED VISA OFFER TO WORLD’S…

REGIONALI, ZINGARETTI: SALVINI PERDE LE ELEZIONI, M5S STANNO AVENDO AL LORO INTERNO…

REGIONALI, MELONI: COMPLIMENTI ALLA SANTELLI, AL SUO FIANCO ON UNA TERA CHE…

REGIONALI, SALVINI: IN EMILIA UNA CAVALCATA INDIMENTICABILE, IN CALABRIA DETERMINANTI

BASKET, SPADAFORA: LA TRAGICA MORTE DI KOBE BRYANT LASCIA TUTTI SENZA PAROLE

BASKET, E’ MORTO KOBE BRYANT LEGENDA NBA

Home » MITOCHONDRIA-TARGETED DELIVERY AND LIGHT CONTROLLED RELEASE OF IRON PRODRUG AND CO TO ENHANCE CANCER THERAPY BY FERROPTOSIS
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

MITOCHONDRIA-TARGETED DELIVERY AND LIGHT CONTROLLED RELEASE OF IRON PRODRUG AND CO TO ENHANCE CANCER THERAPY BY FERROPTOSIS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 27 gennaio 2020

Mitochondrial malfunction is considered to be a decisive signal of apoptosis. It would be a promising strategy to target mitochondria in cancer cells to generate reactive oxygen species (ROS) directly inducing mitochondrial damages. We herein reported a mitochondria-targeted, photo-responsive polymer (Mito-PNBE), which can self-assemble into nanoparticles (Fe-CO@Mito-PNBE) encapsulated with diphenylcyclopropenone (light-responsive CO prodrugs) and aminoferrocene-based prodrugs via hydrophobic interaction. Upon UV-irradiation, the rapid releases of CO and aminoferrocene-based prodrugs caused by disassembly were observed. On one hand, the released carbon monoxide in mitochondria could enhance ROS generation and accelerate oxidative metabolism. On the other hand, the aminoferrocene-based prodrugs will release Fe+ ions in tumor microenvironment, triggering the Fenton reaction and generate more ROS and damage mitochondria. Thus, the synergistic effect of the two drugs produce enough amounts of ROS in the mitochondria, leading to mitochondrial collapse with enhanced cancer therapeutic effect. This multifunctional platform has potential in precision cancer therapy.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/_YIwq13dpW8/C9NJ05860E

Related posts

NCSI RELEASES THIRD ISSUE OF ECONOMIC OUTLOOK OF OMAN 2018

Redazione

RATIOMETRIC FLUORESCENT METHOD FOR CTDNA ANALYSIS BASED ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF DNA FOUR-WAY JUNCTION

Redazione

SYNTHESIS, CHARACTERIZATION, AND ANTICANCER ACTIVITY OF FOLATE γ- FERROCENYL CONJUGATES

Redazione

MITOCHONDRIA-TARGETED DELIVERY AND LIGHT CONTROLLED RELEASE OF IRON PRODRUG AND CO TO ENHANCE CANCER THERAPY BY FERROPTOSIS

Redazione

DOCS GIVEN UPDATED OPIOID HABIT

Redazione

ORIENTATIONAL BINDING AND DIRECTIONAL TRANSPORT OF DNA ON NANO-HETEROJUNCTIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More