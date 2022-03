(AGENPARL) – mar 15 marzo 2022 National Press Releases

Mitigating Threats Posed by Russian State-Sponsored Cyber Actors’ Exploitation of Default Multifactor Authentication Protocol and “PrintNightmare” Vulnerability

The FBI and CISA issued a joint cybersecurity advisory and urge all organizations to take action to enable, enforce, and properly configure multifactor authentication as well as prioritize patching of known exploited vulnerabilities.

March 15, 2022

—————————————————————