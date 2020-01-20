(AGENPARL) – United Kingdom, lun 20 gennaio 2020
Title: Mistaken identity : race and class in the age of Trump / Asad Haider.
Author: Haider, Asad, author.
Imprint: London Brooklyn, NY : Verso, 2018.
Shelfmark: HAI
Subjects: Political culture — United States.
Identity politics — United States.
White nationalism — United States — History — 21st century.
White supremacy movements — United States — History — 21st century.
Whites — United States — Politics and government.
African Americans — Politics and government.
Polarization (Social sciences) — United States.
United States — Race relations — Political aspects.
United States — Social conditions — 21st century.
White supremacy movements. fast (OCoLC)fst
White nationalism. fast (OCoLC)fst
Polarization (Social sciences) fast (OCoLC)fst
African Americans — Politics and government. fast (OCoLC)fst
Identity politics. fast (OCoLC)fst
Political culture. fast (OCoLC)fst
Race relations — Political aspects. fast (OCoLC)fst
Social conditions. fast (OCoLC)fst
Whites — Politics and government. fast (OCoLC)fst
United States. fast (OCoLC)fst
