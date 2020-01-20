20 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

BERLINO: PUTIN PARTECIPA ALLA CONFERENZA INTERNAZIONALE SULLA LIBIA

PARTECIPAZIONE DEL MINISTRO DI MAIO AL CONSIGLIO AFFARI ESTERI

AMBASSADOR RAMPLING RENEWS UK’S COMMITMENT TO TRIPOLI

PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE OF BELARUS V.RYBAKOV PARTICIPATES IN THE EVENT ON UN TECHNICAL…

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU SICUREZZA ESERCENTI PROFESSIONI SANITARIE – MERCOLEDì DALLE 9,30 DIRETTA…

AMBASSADOR AUDRA PLEPYTė ELECTED AS VICE-PRESIDENT OF BUREAU OF EXECUTIVE BOARD OF…

FUND FOR LOCAL COOPERATION (FLC) 2020: CALL FOR PROJECT PROPOSALS IN SOUTH…

INDIAN PARLIAMENTARIANS TOUR UK’S LARGEST AIRCRAFT CARRIER

LIBIA, DOPO BERLINO CRESCE LA SPERANZA DI PACE

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS S.ALEINIK MEETS EBRD PRESIDENT

Home » MISTAKEN IDENTITY
Agenparl English Educazione Social Network

MISTAKEN IDENTITY

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – United Kingdom, lun 20 gennaio 2020
Title: Mistaken identity : race and class in the age of Trump / Asad Haider.
Author: Haider, Asad, author.
Imprint: London Brooklyn, NY : Verso, 2018.
Shelfmark: HAI
Subjects: Political culture — United States.
Identity politics — United States.
White nationalism — United States — History — 21st century.
White supremacy movements — United States — History — 21st century.
Whites — United States — Politics and government.
African Americans — Politics and government.
Polarization (Social sciences) — United States.
United States — Race relations — Political aspects.
United States — Social conditions — 21st century.
White supremacy movements. fast (OCoLC)fst
White nationalism. fast (OCoLC)fst
Polarization (Social sciences) fast (OCoLC)fst
African Americans — Politics and government. fast (OCoLC)fst
Identity politics. fast (OCoLC)fst
Political culture. fast (OCoLC)fst
Race relations — Political aspects. fast (OCoLC)fst
Social conditions. fast (OCoLC)fst
Whites — Politics and government. fast (OCoLC)fst
United States. fast (OCoLC)fst
fast

Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3060223a

Related posts

MISTAKEN IDENTITY

Redazione

HANDBOOK OF THE ECONOMICS OF ART AND CULTURE.

Redazione

FIRST LIGHT

Redazione

HEBREWS

Redazione

MEMORY IN TRANSATLANTIC RELATIONS

Redazione

BRIDGING SCIENCE AND HERITAGE IN THE BALKANS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More