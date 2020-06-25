MISSOURI S&T TO REQUIRE FACE COVERINGS ON CAMPUS, IN CLASSROOMS

(AGENPARL) – MISSOURI (USA), gio 25 giugno 2020

To help slow the potential spread of COVID-19 on campus this fall, students, faculty and staff at Missouri S&T will wear face coverings in classrooms, labs and common areas or when social distancing is not possible. The requirement will take effect on July 1, 2020, and will continue when the fall semester starts on Aug. 24.

Dr. Dennis Goodman, Missouri S&T’s director of student

health and chief medical officer, recommended the guidelines on face coverings based

on the latest science on the coronavirus.

“The research is

showing that airborne transmission of COVID-19 has been responsible for most of

the virus’ spread,” Dr. Goodman says. “Implementing a combination of strategies

including six-foot distancing, face covering, contact tracing and isolating

positive cases will be our best approach to suppressing the virus.”

Missouri S&T will ask students to bring three to five reusable

cloth face coverings with them to campus. Health officials on campus will

educate students on procedures for properly washing reusable cloth face

coverings. Students

will need to wear a face covering during in-person classes, in common areas or in

situations where six-foot distancing is not possible. Instructors will wear

face shields provided by the university in classrooms to allow hearing-impaired

students to see their faces as they speak. Departments will be provided face

coverings for students who come to class without one.

Visitors to campus are also required to wear face coverings

during their visit. Visitor sponsors will educate visitors about mitigating the

spread of the virus on campus and minimizing their contact with others while

visiting.

For more information about how Missouri S&T is planning for a safe return to campus, visit coronavirus.mst.edu.

Fonte/Source: https://news.mst.edu/2020/06/missouri-st-to-require-face-coverings-on-campus-in-classrooms/