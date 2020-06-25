MISSOURI S&T TO OFFER ONLINE TRAINING ON MINING REGULATORY STANDARDS

(AGENPARL) – MISSOURI (USA), gio 25 giugno 2020

This fall, Missouri S&T will offer online professional development to assist geoscientists and mining, geological, metallurgical, and other engineers to comply with recent updated ethics and regulatory standards set by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

The course, titled “Public Reporting of Exploration Results, Resources and Reserves,” will be held Aug. 3-6 online, via Zoom. Dr. Kwame Awuah-Offei, associate professor and interim director of mining engineering at Missouri S&T, will lead the program.

This professional development opportunity is for mid- to senior-level engineers and geoscientists in roles such as chief engineer, resource manager, exploration manager or technical services manager or engineer, and those who will soon be in such roles.

“This course work is designed to help professionals comply with industry standards, particularly the SEC’s Regulation S-K subpart 1300,” says Awuah-Offei. “At the end of the course, participants will be able to report exploration results, mineral resources and mineral reserves per the new SEC standards.”

Awuah-Offei recently worked with the SEC, from early February 2015 to mid-August 2016, to craft the guidelines on disclosures on mine property and payments by publicly traded mining companies. The past mining property disclosure rules had been in place for 30 years, and the new ones — designed to bring the United States more in line with international standards — should last at least that long, according to Awuah-Offei.

The new rule states that a company with material mining operations should disclose certain information, including exploration results, mineral resources and mineral reserves on its properties. It also requires all disclosure of exploration results, mineral resources and mineral resources to be based on work done by a qualified person such as a mineral industry expert meeting certain qualifications.

For more information about the conference, visit miningreporting.mst.edu. Register for the conference by contacting Missouri S&T’s professional and continuing education by emailing <a or calling 573-341-4200.

About Missouri University of Science and Technology

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 8,000 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 different degree programs in 40 areas of study, including engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts. Missouri S&T is known globally and is highly ranked for providing a high return on tuition investment, exceptional career opportunities for graduates, and an emphasis on applied, hands-on learning through student design teams and cooperative education and internship opportunities. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit mst.edu.

Fonte/Source: https://news.mst.edu/2020/06/missouri-st-to-offer-online-training-on-mining-regulatory-standards/