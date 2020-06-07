domenica, Giugno 7, 2020
MISSION SAGAR – INS KESARI AT PORT VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 07 giugno 2020

Ministry of Defence

Mission Sagar – INS Kesari at Port Victoria, Seychelles

07 JUN 2020 8:21PM by PIB Delhi

As part of Mission Sagar, Indian Naval Ship Kesari entered Port Victoria, Seychelles, on 07 June 2020. The Government of India in these difficult times is providing assistance to Friendly Foreign Countries in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and towards the same INS Kesari is carrying a consignment of COVID related essential medicines for the people of Seychelles.

An official ceremony for handing over the medicines from the Government of India to Government of Seychelles was held on 07 June 2020. Secretary of state for Foreign Affairs, H.E Ambassador Barry Faure and Secretary of State for Health, H.E Ambassador Marie Pierre Lloyd, represented the Government of Seychelles at the ceremony. The Indian side was represented by the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles, H.E General Dalbir Singh Suhag PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd) and the Second Secretary to HCI, Mr Ashwin Bhaskaran.

The assistance to Seychelles is a part of the Government of India outreach amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Mission Sagar’ builds on the excellent relations existing between the two countries to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant difficulties. The deployment also resonates the vision of our Prime Minister of Security and Growth for All in the Region ‘SAGAR’ and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with the countries in the IOR. The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1630101

