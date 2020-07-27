MISSING WOMAN – VIDA SMITH

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 27 luglio 2020

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing after attending an appointment in Calgary last week.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, Chestermere RCMP issued a media release in relation to Vida SMITH, who was reported missing by her family. The Calgary Police Service is now investigating her disappearance and is releasing additional information about her vehicle in hopes of further locating Vida.

Vida was last seen by her family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Chestermere, before she made her way to the Sunridge area in northeast Calgary for an appointment in the early afternoon. Vida did not return to her home and has not been seen or heard from since.

Vida is described as 69 years old, 5’3” tall, approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and a slender build. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, patterned skirt and was carrying a black purse.

She was driving her 2002 Nissan Altima, four-door car, black in colour, with Alberta licence plate WBE-070. The vehicle will have damage to the left rear quarter panel. A stock photo of a vehicle similar to Vida’s is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom, along with a photo of Vida.

Anyone with information about Vida’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at any one of the following:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

CASE # /4700