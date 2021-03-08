(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 08 marzo 2021

We are turning to the public for assistance with locating a woman who went missing from Foothills Hospital earlier today.

Melissa GRAHAM, 33, was last seen leaving the hospital this morning at 7:30 a.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021, against doctors’ orders. Melissa is not well and her caregivers are very concerned for her welfare.

She is described as 5’5” tall, with a slim build, black hair and a scar on her neck. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants, black and white Nike shoes and was carrying a black bag with a white logo on it, as noted in the CCTV photos of her that we are releasing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Case #

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-woman—melissa-graham/