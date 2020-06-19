MISSING TEENS – CAFFYN & SARHAN

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 19 giugno 2020

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate two teenagers who have been missing since yesterday.

Makayla CAFFYN, 14, and Farah SARHAN, 15, were reported missing yesterday, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The teens are believed to be travelling together and using transit to get around Calgary. They are known to hangout in downtown Calgary and around CTrain stations, specifically City Hall Station.

Police have searched several areas, however, have been unable to locate the teens.

Investigators and their families are concerned for their welfare.

Makayla CAFFYN is described as 5’5” tall, with a slim build, blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue and grey hoodie.

Farah SARHAN is described as 5’6” tall, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black hoodie.

Photos of the teens are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Calgarians are asked to contact police immediately if they have information about the teens’ whereabouts by calling 403-266-1234.

Case #/5544