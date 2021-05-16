(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 16 maggio 2021

We are seeking public assistance to help locate a teen missing from his home in the northwest community of Scenic Acres.

Ryan KORSRUD, 17, was last seen leaving his residence in the 700 block of Schooner Cove N.W., last evening, Friday, May 14, 2021, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Ryan is described as 5’10” tall, with a slim build, and was wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging pants, and white running shoes.

It is out of character for Ryan to be missing and police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

A photo of Ryan is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # /5677

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-teen–ryan-korsrud/