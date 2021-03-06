domenica, Marzo 7, 2021
MISSING SENIOR – ROSA SERMENO

We are seeking assistance from the public to locate a senior who went missing from her northeast residence earlier today.

Rosa SERMENO, 75, was last seen at her residence in the 100 block of Bedfield Close N.E., around 6 a.m., today, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Rosa may be confused, requires medication and is not dressed for the weather. We are concerned for her welfare and have been unable to locate her through our search attempts today.

Rosa is described as approximately 5’4” tall, 100 pounds, with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair that is greying. She was last known to be wearing sweatpants, a dark hoodie and brown shoes. Rosa speaks Spanish.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-senior—rosa-sermeno/

