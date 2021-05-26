(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 26 maggio 2021

We need your help to locate a senior who was last seen in Cochrane earlier this evening.

John BAIN, 71, was reported missing after failing to show up for a planned appointment at 10:30 a.m., today, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. We have been able to trace him to Cochrane where he was seen at approximately 6:45 p.m., travelling in his vehicle. Mr. BAIN requires medical assistance and may be confused. We are concerned for his welfare.

He was last known to be driving a black, 2010 Dodge Caliber, bearing Alberta plate DLA 338. The vehicle has damage to the right side of the rear bumper, which has been repaired with black duct tape.

Mr. BAIN is described as approximately 6’1” tall, 350 pounds, with grey hair and a grey beard. He was last known to be wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black hat with a Calgary Flames logo.

Photos of Mr. BAIN and his last known sighting are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-senior—john-bain/