MISSING PERSON – YINGZI LI

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing from northwest Calgary.

Yingzi LI, 52, was last seen at her home located in the community of Arbour Lake, at approximately 11 p.m., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. It is believed that sometime between 11 p.m. on June 10, and 8 a.m. on June 11, LI left her residence.

LI suffers from a medical condition, and police are concerned for her welfare.

LI is described as 5’2″ tall, with black, shoulder length hair, brown eyes and a medium to slim build. A photo of LI is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who has information about LI’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Case # /4524

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person—li/