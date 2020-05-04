lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
Breaking News

CONCURSO DE CóMIC Y NOVELA GRáFICA EUROPA COOPERA 2020:  EL SALVADOR EN…

CONCURSO DE CóMIC: SUPERCIPOTES CONTRA EL COVID-19

IX FESTIVAL DE CINE EUROPEO, EDICIóN #DESDECASA

GUIDANCE: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 3 MAY 2020

REPATRIATION FLIGHTS OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC FROM LEBANON AND IRAQ – AN…

CORONAVIRUS, DISTANZE TRA LA MAGGIORANZA SU DL MAGGIO

COMUNICATO STAMPA DEL SEN LUIGI VITALI.

IL PAPA INCORAGGIA LA COLLABORAZIONE INTERNAZIONALE PER SCONFIGGERE IL VIRUS

IL PAPA: LA VOCE DI DIO PARLA AL PRESENTE E CI INVITA…

SEMPRE PIù A RISCHIO LA LIBERTà DI STAMPA

Agenparl

MISSING PERSON – SIMPSON VAN DER LINDEN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 04 maggio 2020

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a man who has been missing for the past two weeks.

Simpson VAN DER LINDEN, 34, was reported missing by family members on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Since then, the investigation has revealed he was last seen in the Beltline area of Calgary on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 6:45 p.m.

VAN DER LINDEN is described as Caucasian, 5’7” tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. VAN DER LINDEN is clean shaven and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, white T-shirt, grey pants, surgical mask and headphones.

Investigators have learned that VAN DER LINDEN does not have access to a vehicle and was last known to be travelling on foot.

A photo of VAN DER LINDEN is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken with VAN DER LINDEN before he went missing, or who may have information about his current whereabouts, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/2442

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person–simpson-van-der-linden/

Post collegati

MISSING PERSON – SIMPSON VAN DER LINDEN

Redazione

CALGARY FIRE CREWS FIGHT MULTIPLE HOUSE FIRE IN ROYAL OAK

Redazione

CITY OF CALGARY UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO COVID-19 – MAY 1, 2020

Redazione

CALGARY FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO WILDFIRE IN SOUTHWEST

Redazione

CHANGE CAN’T WAIT! VIDEO FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT FOR PILOT PROJECTS TO HELP WITH MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION ISSUES

Redazione

MAY 2020 PHOTO ENFORCEMENT LOCATIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More