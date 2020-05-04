MISSING PERSON – SIMPSON VAN DER LINDEN

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 04 maggio 2020

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a man who has been missing for the past two weeks.

Simpson VAN DER LINDEN, 34, was reported missing by family members on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Since then, the investigation has revealed he was last seen in the Beltline area of Calgary on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 6:45 p.m.

VAN DER LINDEN is described as Caucasian, 5’7” tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. VAN DER LINDEN is clean shaven and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, white T-shirt, grey pants, surgical mask and headphones.

Investigators have learned that VAN DER LINDEN does not have access to a vehicle and was last known to be travelling on foot.

A photo of VAN DER LINDEN is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken with VAN DER LINDEN before he went missing, or who may have information about his current whereabouts, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/2442