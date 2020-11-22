MISSING PERSON – ROBINSON

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 22 novembre 2020

We are asking the public for help in locating a missing man who was last seen leaving his home in the southeast earlier today.

Kenneth Bruce ROBINSON, 54, was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m., today, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, when he left his home in New Brighton to go for a walk.

ROBINSON suffers from dementia and his family and police are concerned for his welfare. He has a Calgary Transit pass and uses it to travel frequently.

ROBINSON is described as approximately 5’10’’ tall, 239 pounds, balding with grey and brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, a grey long sleeve shirt and a black short sleeve shirt. He is also wearing a bracelet on his arm that has his phone number, home address and his name on it.

Pictures of ROBINSON are available on The City of Calgary’s Newsroom.

Anyone who knows about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

