domenica, Novembre 22, 2020
Breaking News

UK RESPONSE TO ARRESTS OF HUMAN RIGHTS WORKERS IN EGYPT

MONSIGNOR MARCO PAVAN è IL MAESTRO DELLA SISTINA

FRANCESCO AI GIOVANI: NON “VIVACCHIATE”, SCEGLIERE DIO RENDE FELICI

TREATY ON OPEN SKIES

TREATY ON OPEN SKIES

DA PANAMA A LISBONA: TESTIMONIANZE E PROPOSTE DEI GIOVANI

PREMIO BONTà. TESTIMONI DI BENE DAI LUOGHI DELLA PANDEMIA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 22, 2020

YEMEN SULL’ORLO DELLA PEGGIORE CARESTIA MONDIALE

ACCANTO AI SACERDOTI, MISSIONARI DEL VANGELO

Agenparl

MISSING PERSON – ROBINSON – UPDATE

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 22 novembre 2020

 Kenneth Bruce ROBINSON has been located safely. 

Thank you to the public and media for your assistance.

Original release below

We are asking the public for help in locating a missing man who was last seen leaving his home in the southeast earlier today.

Kenneth Bruce ROBINSON, 54, was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m., today, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, when he left his home in New Brighton to go for a walk.

ROBINSON suffers from dementia and his family and police are concerned for his welfare. He has a Calgary Transit pass and uses it to travel frequently.

ROBINSON is described as approximately 5’10’’ tall, 239 pounds, balding with grey and brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, a grey long sleeve shirt and a black short sleeve shirt. He is also wearing a bracelet on his arm that has his phone number, home address and his name on it.

Pictures of ROBINSON are available on The City of Calgary’s Newsroom.

Anyone who knows about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

CASE # CA

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person—robinson—update/

Post collegati

MISSING PERSON – ROBINSON – UPDATE

Redazione

MISSING PERSON – ROBINSON

Redazione

CHARGES LAID IN MAY 2020 FATAL COLLISION

Redazione

CALL FROM WITNESS LEADS TO DRUGS AND FIREARMS REMOVED FROM STREET

Redazione

CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO DOVER FOR CANDLE FIRE

Redazione

CALGARY KICKS OFF #SUPPORTLOCALYYC FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More