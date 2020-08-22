MISSING PERSON – RICHARD MACLEOD

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 22 agosto 2020

We are seeking public assistance to locate a missing man who has medical conditions that require immediate attention.

Richard MACLEOD, 61, was last seen leaving his home care residence in the community of Taradale, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2020, at about 6:45 p.m.

MACLEOD is approximately 5’ 5” tall and 215 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a grey collar, grey sweatpants, white runners and black square-rimmed glasses. He also had his walker with him.

Photos of MACLEOD are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who may be aware of MACLEOD’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case # CA/3914