domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
Breaking News

TOUGHER FINES AHEAD OF BANK HOLIDAY TO CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL GATHERINGS

COVID, SALVINI: LA SICILIA CHIUDE I CENTRI PER IMMIGRATI. BRAVO MUSUMECI, STOP…

REGIONALI, BERLUSCONI E’ INTERVENUTO TELEFONICAMENTE ALLA PRESENTAZIONE DEI CANDIDATI DI FORZA ITALIA…

LA DIOCESI DI ROMA A LOURDES, L’ORA DEL PELLEGRINAGGIO “SOCIAL”

SCUOLA, MINISTERO: DEL TUTTO POSSIBILE USO PARITARIE PER SPAZI AGGIUNTIVI

LIBIA: IL CESSATE IL FUOCO è UN SEGNALE DI STABILITà PER TUTTO…

LA COLONNA MARIANA DI PRAGA CONSACRATA DAL CARDINALE DUKA

PAOLO VI IN AMERICA LATINA, IL SESSANTOTTO DELLA CARITà

L’OMS ANNUNCIA: PANDEMIA SCONFITTA ENTRO DUE ANNI

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO HA IGNORATO LE PROPOSTE DELLE SCUOLE CATTOLICHE. CONTE-AZZOLINA…

Agenparl

MISSING PERSON – RICHARD MACLEOD

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 22 agosto 2020

We are seeking public assistance to locate a missing man who has medical conditions that require immediate attention.

Richard MACLEOD, 61, was last seen leaving his home care residence in the community of Taradale, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2020, at about 6:45 p.m.

MACLEOD is approximately 5’ 5” tall and 215 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a grey collar, grey sweatpants, white runners and black square-rimmed glasses. He also had his walker with him.

Photos of MACLEOD are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who may be aware of MACLEOD’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case # CA/3914

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person—richard-macleod/

Post collegati

MISSING PERSON – RICHARD MACLEOD

Redazione

DEATH IN RUNDLE

Redazione

UPDATE – WITNESS LOCATED IN CTRAIN ASSAULT

Redazione

POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL ROLLOVER

Redazione

ROAD RAGE INCIDENT LEAVES YOUNG GIRL INJURED

Redazione

ASIRT INVESTIGATING COLLISION – 29 AVENUE N.E.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More