MISSING PERSON – RENNIE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 18 luglio 2020

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a missing woman.

Emily RENNIE, 23, was last seen at her residence in the community of Dalhousie, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

She is described as 5’3″ tall, 135 pounds, with golden blonde shoulder length hair, blue eyes, and freckles. She has a tattoo of a feather on her forearm. RENEE was wearing black leggings, a black and white t-shirt and red Converse shoes.

A photo of RENNIE is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who is aware of her whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case #CA/5200