MISSING PERSON – NEEDHAM

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 16 agosto 2020

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a 26-year-old missing man.

Matthew NEEDHAM was last seen at his residence today in the area of Abberfield Crescent N.E.

NEEDHAM is approximately 5’ 8” tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

NEEDHAM was wearing a black t-shirt with a T-Rex image, blue jeans and red and black sneakers.

A photo of NEEDHAM is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who may be aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case # CA/5288