domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
Breaking News

LA POLONIA PER IL LIBANO: GIORNATA DI PREGHIERE E OFFERTE

SHEVCHUK: “PREGHIAMO PER L’INDIPENDENZA E L’INTEGRITà TERRITORIALE DELLO STATO BIELORUSSO

DAI GIOVANI PALESTINESI UN SALUTO DI PACE A BEIRUT

LA COMUNITà DI TAIZé RICORDA FRèRE ROGER SCHUTZ A 15 ANNI DALLA…

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #63

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION FALLS 4.6% AT THE END OF JUNE 2020

PAROLIN AGLI ASSUNZIONISTI: AUDACI, LIBERI E AL SERVIZIO DEL PROSSIMO PER EVANGELIZZARE

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

Agenparl

MISSING PERSON – NEEDHAM

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 16 agosto 2020

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a 26-year-old missing man.

Matthew NEEDHAM was last seen at his residence today in the area of Abberfield Crescent N.E.

NEEDHAM is approximately 5’ 8” tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

NEEDHAM was wearing a black t-shirt with a T-Rex image, blue jeans and red and black sneakers.

A photo of NEEDHAM is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who may be aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case # CA/5288

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person—needham/

Post collegati

MISSING PERSON – NEEDHAM

Redazione

MISSING PERSON – KIDEN

Redazione

SUSPECT LOCATED – SERIOUS ASSAULT AT SUNNYSIDE CTRAIN STATION

Redazione

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN SERIOUS ASSAULT – SUNNYSIDE CTRAIN STATION

Redazione

HOMICIDE UNIT INVESTIGATING SERIOUS ASSAULT – SUNNYSIDE CTRAIN STATION

Redazione

CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A TWO ALARM FIRE IN CHAPARRAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More