Agenparl

MISSING PERSON – MALTMAN

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 23 ottobre 2020

We are looking for the public’s help to locate a man in his 60s who was reported missing earlier this evening.

Kirk MALTMAN, 67, was last seen leaving the Rockyview Hospital, located at 7007 14 Street S.W., today, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at approximately 6:20 p.m. Kirk suffers from a medical condition and is not believed to be dressed for current weather conditions. Police are concerned for his welfare.

Kirk is described as White, 6’ tall, 185 pounds, with short white hair. He was wearing a blue polo shirt, dark-coloured pants and possibly a red Calgary Flames sweatshirt or hoodie. A photo of Kirk is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Kirk may also be in the areas around the Bow River or the Elbow River.

Anyone with information about the location of Kirk is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Case #

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person—maltman/

