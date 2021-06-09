(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 09 giugno 2021

Justine TAYPOTAT has been safely located.Thank you to the public and media for your assistance.

Original release below:

Police request help to find missing Calgary woman – Justine TAYPOTAT

The Calgary Police Service are seeking public assistance to locate a Calgary woman.

Justine TAYPOTAT, 35, was last seen in the community of Pineridge on Monday, May 31, 2021, at approximately 7 pm.

On Friday, June 4, 2021, TAYPOTAT’s family subsequently reported her missing.

TAYPOTAT is described as Indigenous, 5’2” tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair. TAYPOTAT also has a tattoo on her right upper arm with the name “Sherman” and a birthmark on her left cheek. TAYPOTAT was wearing a black shirt, black spandex pants, and black shoes when she went missing.

Photos of TAYPOTAT are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about TAYPOTAT’s disappearance, or her movements any time after Monday, May 31, 2021, is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: ‘P3 Tips’

Case #/4537

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person-located—taypotat/