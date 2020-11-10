martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
Agenparl

MISSING PERSON LOCATED – SHAW

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020

Keith SHAW has been located safely. 

Thank you to the public and media for your assistance.

Original release below:

We are seeking public assistance to locate a missing senior.

Keith SHAW, 78, was last seen at the Repsol Sport Centre at 2225 Macleod Trail S.E., at around 9 a.m., today, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

SHAW failed to show up for a doctor’s visit this afternoon at Southcentre Mall on 100 Anderson Road S.W.

He is described as 5′ 11″ tall and 155 pounds. He has grey hair, wears glasses and was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark grey puffy coat.

A photo of SHAW is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

SHAW was driving a 2002 Honda CRV with license plate SAS305.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

CASE # CA

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person-located—shaw/

