MISSING PERSON LOCATED – NGUYEN

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 20 marzo 2021

Ruy NGUYEN has been safely located. Thank you to the public and media for your assistance.

Original release below:

We are asking for help to locate a missing woman.

Ruy NGUYEN, 58, was last seen leaving her residence located on Hunterburn Hl N.W., yesterday, Friday, March 19, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

NGUYEN is approximately 5’3″ tall, 175 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair that was tied back in a ponytail. She was wearing a long black winter jacket and may be wearing a toque or have a pink scarf tied around her head.

NUGYEN’s wellbeing may be further compromised due to a health condition and she is also hard of hearing.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

CASE # /5141

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person-located—nguyen/

