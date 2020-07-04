domenica, Luglio 5, 2020
MISSING PERSON LOCATED – CROSS

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 04 luglio 2020

The Calgary Police Service has located Barry Cross, 67. Thank you to the media and public for their assistance.

Original release below:

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a missing man.

Barry CROSS, 67, was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m., today, Friday, July 3, 2020, in the area of West Coach Manor S.W.

CROSS is approximately 5’ 11” tall and 160 pounds, with brown and grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey Flames t-shirt and a baseball cap.

A picture of CROSS is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

CROSS suffers from a medical condition and police are considered for his welfare.

Anyone who knows about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

CASE #

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person-located—cross/

