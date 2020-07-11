MISSING PERSON – KNOX

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 11 luglio 2020

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a missing man.

Gordon KNOX, 54, was last seen at his residence in the 900 block of 5A Street N.W.

KNOX is described as 5’ 7” tall, 145 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair, a beard, with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a red Calgary Stampeder t-shirt, button up grey cardigan with pockets, cargo shorts, and black shoes.

Photos of KNOX are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

KNOX suffers from a medical condition and police are considered for his welfare.

Anyone who may be aware of KNOX’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case # CA