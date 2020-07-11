sabato, Luglio 11, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLE DIVERSE MISURE PER GARANTIRE L’AVVIO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SUL RILASCIO DELLE CARTE D’IDENTITà ELETTRONICHE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLE NOTIZIE CIRCA LA MANCANZA DI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INTERROGAZIONE N. 3-01649 SUL DIRITTO ALLE INDENNITà DA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INTERROGAZIONE N. 3-01453 SULLA CRISI DEL SETTORE FLOROVIVAISTICO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONI INFORMALI NELL’AMBITO DELL’ESAME DEI DISEGNI DI LEGGE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INTERROGAZIONE N. 3-01482 SUL TRATTAMENTO DEI PAZIENTI AFFETTI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLA NOMINA DI DOMENICO ARCURI A…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULL’AFFIDAMENTO DELLE ATTIVITà NECESSARIE ALL’AVVIO DELL’ANNO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULL’INDICAZIONE DEI GENITORI NEI DOCUMENTI D’IDENTITà…

Agenparl

MISSING PERSON – KNOX

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 11 luglio 2020

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a missing man.

Gordon KNOX, 54, was last seen at his residence in the 900 block of 5A Street N.W.

KNOX is described as 5’ 7” tall, 145 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair, a beard, with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a red Calgary Stampeder t-shirt, button up grey cardigan with pockets, cargo shorts, and black shoes.

Photos of KNOX are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

KNOX suffers from a medical condition and police are considered for his welfare.

Anyone who may be aware of KNOX’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case # CA

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person—knox/

Post collegati

MISSING PERSON – KNOX

Redazione

SOUTH BEND MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON

Redazione

SUSPICIOUS DEATH – 19 AVENUE S.W.

Redazione

THE CONVERSATION : “POURQUOI L’ENQUêTE « POLICE-POPULATION » DU MINISTèRE DE L’INTéRIEUR EST TROMPEUSE”

Redazione

JOINT STATEMENT ON ANTI-RACISM NEXT STEPS

Redazione

CITY OF CALGARY READY TO REOPEN FOUR AQUATIC AND FITNESS FACILITIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More