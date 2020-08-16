MISSING PERSON – KIDEN

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 16 agosto 2020

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a missing woman.

Janet KIDEN, 64, was last seen at her residence in the area of Forman Crescent S.E., earlier today.

KIDEN is approximately 5’ 5” tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing brown or grey pants with a purple jacket and a multi-coloured scarf

A photo of KIDEN is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

KIDEN suffers from a medical condition and police are considered for her welfare.

Anyone who may be aware of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case # CA/5249