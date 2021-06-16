(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 16 giugno 2021

We are asking for the public’s help in locating Joseph SAKS, 38, who was reported missing earlier today, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, after family and friends became concerned for his welfare.

SAKS was last seen in the community of Queensland on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 5 p.m.

SAKS is described as 5’11” tall, approximately 230 pounds, with blue eyes, grey hair, and a grey beard. SAKS also has a three-inch scar behind his right ear and a scar on his left knee. SAKS was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts and sneakers with socks.

SAKS is the registered owner of a black 1997 Pontiac Sunfire bearing Alberta license plate BHV8242 and may be in possession or driving this vehicle. A direction of travel is not known at this time.

A photo of SAKS is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about SAKS’s location is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

CPS Case # CA/4700

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person-joseph-saks/