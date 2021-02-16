MISSING PERSON – HENAULT – LOCATED

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 16 febbraio 2021

We have located Marcel HENAULT safely.

The Calgary Police Service thanks the media and the public for their assistance.

Original release below

We are seeking public assistance to locate a missing man.

Marcel HENAULT, 89, was last seen at approximately 2:20 a.m., today, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, leaving his residence in the 1000 block of 35 Street S.E.

HENAULT suffers from dementia and his family and police are concerned for his welfare.

HENAULT is described as 5’3,” with a medium build and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a beige coat and white runners.

A photo of HENAULT is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

