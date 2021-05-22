(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 22 maggio 2021

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a missing man.

Dwayne REDHEAD, 30, was last seen in the community of Abbeydale on Friday, April 23, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., his family subsequently reported him missing on Friday, May 7, 2021.

REDHEAD is described as Black, 5’11” tall, approximately 165 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black Ecko jacket with leather sleeves with an image of a rhino with a red hat on the left sleeve, black and white runners, and a Toronto Raptors face mask.

Anyone with information about REDHEAD’s disappearance, or his movements any time after Friday, April 23, 2021, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3”

Case #/4283

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person–dwayne-redhead/