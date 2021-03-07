domenica, Marzo 7, 2021
MISSING PERSON – CODY PRESNELL

Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 07 marzo 2021

We are seeking public assistance to locate a man who is believed to have gone missing near the end of February.

Cody PRESNELL, 29, was reported missing on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after last being seen in person on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the community of Livingston. His family have lost contact with him and are concerned as this is out of character for Cody.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’10” tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. He has tattoos on his left forearm with the name “Hayden” and a photo of a rifle. When he was last seen he was wearing a black hat with a red, white and blue Champion logo, a black jacket, blue jeans and black Nike Air shoes.

Cody has ties to the community of Invermere, British Columbia.

Anyone with information about his disappearance, or his movements any time after Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any one of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # CA/3299

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-person—cody-presnell/

