(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 08 febbraio 2020

Missing man in Tin Sum located ******************************



A man who went missing in Tin Sum has been located.

Lam Ying-man, aged 78, went missing after he left an elderly home on Ngau Pei Sha Street on February 6 night. His family made a report to Police on the same day.

The man was located on Hang Shun Street in Ma On Shan in the small hours today (February 8). He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.



Ends/Saturday, February 8, 2020



Issued at HKT 12:52

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202002/08/P2020020800376.htm